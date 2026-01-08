Aamir Khan Praises Sunil Grover’s Mimicry on The Kapil Sharma Show, Calls It ‘Authentic’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has responded warmly to comedian Sunil Grover’s mimicry of him on The Kapil Sharma Show, describing the performance as “authentic” and expressing appreciation for the humour behind it. The interaction between one of India’s most respected actors and one of its most popular comic performers offered a rare moment of mutual respect and light-hearted exchange in the entertainment world.

The sequence that caught everyone’s attention took place on The Kapil Sharma Show, a long-running and popular comedy talk show where celebrity guests interact with a live studio audience and participate in humorous skits. During the episode featuring Aamir, Sunil Grover delivered an impression that playfully captured certain aspects of Aamir’s on-screen presence and mannerisms. Rather than targeting personal traits, the mimicry focused on Aamir’s iconic cinematic style and well-known persona in a way that entertained audiences without veering into disrespect.

Aamir’s reaction to the performance was striking for its graciousness. In a statement following the episode, the actor described Sunil’s mimicry as “authentic,” underscoring that it was done with skill and a clear understanding of the nuances of his work. Aamir said he appreciated the effort and the humour, highlighting that good mimicry requires observation, practice and a sense of performance, qualities that Sunil’s act demonstrated.

In doing so, Aamir offered insight into how he views comedy and tributes from fellow artists. He acknowledged that mimicry in entertainment is part of a long tradition where performers playfully reference one another’s work, and when done with talent and sensitivity, it can be a form of appreciation rather than mockery. By calling the act “authentic,” Aamir made it clear that he saw Sunil’s performance as respectful and deserving of praise.

Sunil Grover has become widely recognised for his versatility and timing, carving a niche for himself in stand-up comedy, television roles and impressions. His appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show have often elicited strong reactions, both positive and critical, as he pushes the boundaries of comic expression. In this instance, his portrayal drew laughs from the audience and earned a nod of approval from the very person he was mimicking.

The exchange between Aamir and Sunil also reflects a broader trend in Indian entertainment, where boundaries between film stars and comic performers have become more collaborative. Comedy, once seen as a parallel genre, now frequently intersects with mainstream cinema and celebrity culture. Actors often appear on talk shows not just to promote films, but to engage with audiences in unscripted or semi-scripted formats that reveal more of their personality beyond the screen.

Fans and viewers responded enthusiastically to Aamir’s endorsement of Sunil’s act. Many took to social media to applaud Aamir for his sportsmanship and to praise Sunil for capturing aspects of his persona in a way that was fun and respectful. Comments ranged from admiration for Aamir’s humility to appreciation for Sunil’s comedic skills, with users celebrating the interplay between the two entertainers.

Some observers also noted that such interactions help demystify celebrity personas, showing that stars can appreciate humour about themselves without taking offence. This can foster a more relaxed rapport between performers and audiences, enhancing the entertainment experience for fans of both cinema and comedy.

Aamir’s positive reaction also served as an important message at a time when celebrity mimicry or satire can sometimes be misinterpreted or criticised. By publicly endorsing the performance as authentic and respectful, he reaffirmed that art forms like comedy, including mimicry, can coexist with reverence for the subjects being portrayed.

Overall, the exchange added a memorable moment to both Aamir Khan’s appearances on television and Sunil Grover’s comedic legacy. It demonstrated how humour, when rooted in authenticity and good intentions, can bridge gaps between different forms of entertainment and bring artists together in appreciation rather than tension.