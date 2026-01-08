Mahakumbh Viral Star Monalisa’s New Song ‘Dil Janiya’ Released, Fans Praise Her Chemistry with Samarth Mehta

Monalisa, who captured nationwide attention after going viral at the Mahakumbh Mela, is once again winning hearts, this time with her latest romantic music video Dil Janiya, which has now been officially released. The song, which was already creating buzz with its teaser, has received an overwhelming response from fans ever since the full version dropped.

Monalisa

Monalisa Shines in Dil Janiya

Monalisa’s new song has particularly impressed her fans with its soothing romantic vibe and visually appealing presentation. Not only does Monalisa look stunning in the video, but the actor paired opposite her, Samarth Mehta, is also earning praise for his screen presence. The chemistry between Monalisa and Samarth Mehta has become one of the biggest highlights of the song, making Dil Janiya a treat for romance lovers.

Monalisa

Also Read: Do You Know Rajesh Khanna Was Allegedly In A Secret Marriage with Anju Mahendru Before Marrying Dimple Kapadia

Dil Janiya is a romantic track sung by Chandigarh-based singer Laisel Rai, whose soulful voice adds depth to the emotions of the song. The music has been composed by Turban Beats, while the heartfelt lyrics are penned by Gammy.The video album has been released on Venus Music, and within just two hours of its release, the song garnered several thousand views, proving Monalisa’s growing popularity among audiences.

Monalisa

Before the official release, the teaser of Dil Janiya had already taken social media by storm. Fans praised Monalisa’s natural acting, simplicity, and expressive eyes, creating high expectations for the full song. Now that the complete video is out, viewers are more than satisfied, flooding the comment section with love and appreciation.

Monalisa

Monalisa’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. She first went viral as a girl selling garlands at the Mahakumbh Mela, and today, she is steadily building a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With films being discussed and back-to-back music video releases, her acting career is clearly gaining momentum. Earlier, Monalisa appeared in the music video Saadgi, which was also well received. Now, with Dil Janiya, she has once again proven her screen appeal and versatility as a performer.