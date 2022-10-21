Aayush Sharma Recalls Being Called Out For Tying Knot With Arpita Khan, “They Said I Married Her For Money”

Bollywood actor, Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with Loveyatri in 2018, got much-needed recognition from his second film Antim: The Final Truth. But Sharma feels he is still struggling to make his own identity because he is married to superstar, Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan.

In a recent event, Aayush recalled his rags-to-riches story. He also talked about how he was trolled after tying the knot with Arpita. He said that he is still referred to as ‘Salman Khan’s jija’ or ‘Arpita Khan’s husband’.

The budding actor shared that no one noticed his posts on social media, be it about the weather in Mumbai or a movie review. But as soon as he got hitched with Khan, everything changed. “The next day after I got married, the first thing I see is that I and my wife are getting trolled for getting married. Some said I got married because I wanted money. Some said I married her because I wanted to be an actor.”

Aayush also remembered how some people tagged him as a businessman from Delhi, which he is not. He revealed that his confidence was shattered when people said Salman paid a huge dowry to get his sister married to him.

Further in the conversation, Aayush admitted that he didn’t have to struggle like an outsider to get a film. “But I am not a star kid. I am just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he stated.

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma is two films old. Both his movies were produced by Salman Khan. Before landing lead roles, Aayush has worked as a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.