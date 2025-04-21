Abhinav Shukla And Rubina Dilaik Receiving Death Threats After Her Rift With Asim Riaz On Battleground

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz is once again making headlines due to his angry nature and harsh comments on Rubina Dilaik. Since the rift happened between the show and his fans are threatening to kill Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik through Instagram messages. In the reality show ‘Battleground’ streaming on MX Player, Asim Riaz had a fierce argument with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik. Now, a person claimed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and threatened the actress’s family by using abusive language.

Rubina Dilaik

Let us tell you that Abhinav Shukla had lashed out at Asim Riaz for saying wrong things about Rubina Dilaik because the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up had told the actress that this is Battleground. This is a fitness show for which she is not fit and has no place. On this, whatever Abhinav said in defense of his wife, he started getting threats. Now the actor has reacted by sharing the screenshot of the death threats they received.

Abhinav Shukla

A screenshot of the threatening message received from Asim Riaz’s fan was shared by Rubina as well, along with this, she wrote, ‘My silence is not my weakness. Do not test my patience.’ At the same time, Abhinav wrote in the Instagram story, ‘My family is getting threats.’ A person named Ankush Gupta wrote in the message, ‘I am Lawrence Bishnoi’s man. I know your address, should I come? Salman Khan shot at one house, similarly, I will come to your house and shoot you with AK47.’

Abhinav Shukla’s Post

Let us tell you that Abhinav Shukla has shared those screenshots on his X handle and tagged the Punjab Police officials and demanded action. That person also wrote in the message, ‘I am giving you a last warning, before you speak ill of Asim, your name will come up. Lawrence Bishnoi Zindabad, Lawrence Bishnoi is with brother Asim.’ Let us tell you that Asim has reportedly been eliminated from the battleground after a fresh fight with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina.