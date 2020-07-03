With Breathe: Into the Shadows going to be up on Amazon Prime, it was the ideal opportunity to find the canny Abhishek Bachchan and rack his minds about his OTT debut, 20-year vocation and life when all is said in done. In a conversation with BollywoodLife, Abhishek Bachchan spoke broadly about what tempted him in Breathe 2, why this is his most frantic character yet, why he never had any fear about changing from movies to web arrangement, doing an out-an-out South film, rejoining with Aishwarya Rai in a web arrangement and what has made little girl Aaradhya the most joyful during lockdown.

Speaking of the reunite with wife Aishwarya Rai reunite on-screen in a web series, Abhishek Bachchan said, “What’s wonderful about Aishwarya and myself is that we manage to demarcate the personal and professional. We’ve never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It’s always about ‘here’s something really good and interesting’. It entirely depends on what the subject is.”

The actor spoke about keeping his little girl, Aaradhya Bachchan busy during the lockdown, the actor added, “She has virtual school going on, so that occupies the largest share of her day. She’s just happy to have her mom and dad together for such a long period. Ever since she’s been born, I’ve been so busy making movies, I don’t get to spend the amount of time at home that I’d like to. So, I think, she’s just really happy to have her mom and dad and grandparents all under the same roof, all together. That’s been a blessing for all of us to get spend some great, quality, family time.”

The web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. It will be released on Amazon Prime on 10th July.