Abhishek Receives Filmfare OTT Best Actor Award for Dasvi

Bollywood actor and darling son of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan has got a big success. Recently the Filmfare OTT Awards were announced. In this, Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Dasvi’ has got the Best Film Award. At the same time, the award for Best Actor has come in the account of Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s happiness knows no bounds on this success of his son. He has expressed his happiness through social media posts and has also patted his son on the back.

Bollywood emperor Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated Abhishek by tweeting. Big B shared a tweet and wrote, “Most deserving award… Well done brother… You were the best and will always be. You have proved yourself with integrity. Keep it up. You can be mocked, But you can’t be ignored.”

T 4503 – My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaJFGrtABp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2022

Apart from this, Big B has tweeted another. In this he wrote, ‘My pride, my happiness… you have proved your point. You were made fun of a lot, but you won everyone’s heart with patience and restraint. You are the best and always will be. Through these tweets, Big B has not only praised Abhishek Bachchan, but has also given a befitting reply to those who troll Abhishek Bachchan.

For your information, let us tell you that ‘Dasvi’ was released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7 this year. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota. The story of ‘Dasvin’ is inspired by a former CM of a fictitious state, who goes to jail on charges of scam and from there is determined to pass the tenth standard.

His inspiration becomes Kadak Jailer. The character of the jailer is played by Yami Gautam. Nimrat Kaur was seen playing the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s wife in this film.