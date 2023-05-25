Adah Sharma Bags Another Big Movie After Huge Success of “The Kerala Story”, Know Which One Is It!!

Adah Sharma is doing great at her workfront these days and no wonder luck is also on her side. Her recently released film “The Kerala Story” is doing great at the box office. The film has crossed the 200 crore mark and is fast inching towards 250 crore. With this, it has become the second highest grossing film of this year. Meanwhile, Adah Sharma disclosed about her upcoming film during an interview.

In an exclusive chat, the actress revealed that she has already started shooting for Commando 4. She said, “I am working in Commando. I am again playing the role of Bhavana Reddy in the film. People will get to see more action and more comedy in it. My role in this is like that of a commando.”

She further added, “I hope they give me something good to do.” While praising director Vipul Amritlal Shah, she said, “I am thankful to him that gave me a chance to work in The Kerala Story and Commando. Both the films are very different. In Commando I am killing goons and in The Kerala Story I am getting beaten up. As an actor you like it very much if someone trusts you to do this.”

On Vidyut Jammwal being seen in Commando 4 opposite her, Adah Sharma further said, “I cannot talk much about the film right now.” She added, “There is a lot of action in the film. We have here again Andy Long, who is Jackie Chan’s stunt director, so the action in the film is going to be pretty cool as well.”