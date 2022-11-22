After Leaving Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Can Be Seen In This Comedy Film- Deets Inside

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar recently revealed during an event that he is not playing the role of Raju in Hera Pheri 3. As soon as this news broke, people on social media requested Akki to be a part of this franchise. If reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar has joined a new project along with saying goodbye to Hera Pheri 3. This comedy of his is going to be full-on comedy just like Hera Pheri.

If reports are to be believed in Hindustan Times, after leaving Anees Bazmee’s Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar has now signed director Mudassar Aziz’s comedy film. The title of his upcoming film is ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Ram Setu’ was recently released in the theatre. Now if reports are to be believed, he is once again returning with the comedy journey ‘Khel Khel Mein’. If their sources are to be believed, the star cast of the film has also been finalised, although no official announcement has been made by Akshay or the makers till now.

Vaani Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the lead roles along with Akshay Kumar in this comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz, while Punjabi cinema star Ammy Virk will play an important role in ‘Khel Khel Mein’. According to the reports, Akshay Kumar’s film will be a multi-starrer film and talks are on with some other actors as well. Let us tell you that the pair Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar has previously appeared in the film ‘Bell-Bottom’, while he has worked with Taapsee Pannu in the films ‘Naam Shabana’ and Mission Mangal. If reports are to be believed, the film will go on floors next year.

Akshay Kumar’s films have not been able to do anything special at the box office for some time now. From Bachchan Pandey to Samrat Prithviraj, Rakshabandhan and Ram Setu could not show anything special at the box office. However, in the midst of all this, his film ‘Kathputli’, released on the OTT platform, did a lot of work and also got a very good response from the critics. Despite the flop films, Akshay Kumar has many big projects. In the year 2023, he will be seen in the films ‘Selfie’, Oh My God 2 and Capsule Gill with Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, he is working on the Hindi remake of Suriya’s film ‘Soorarai Pottru’.