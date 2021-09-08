Akshay Kumar’s mother, whose health condition was deteriorating for the past few days, passed away on Wednesday. She was admitted to Mumbai Hiranandani hospital where she was in the ICU.

The actor mourned and expressed his grief for his mother in a tweet on Wednesday morning that read “she was my core full stop and today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Shrimati Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Akshay Kumar was in the UK and returned to Mumbai to be with his mum earlier this week. He was pictured at Mumbai airport on Monday.

On Tuesday Akshay Kumar spoke about his mother’s health in an Instagram post. “Touched beyond words at your concern for mom’s health. This is very tough for me and my family. Every single player of yours would greatly help,”

Akshay Kumar was in London filming a new project before he flew to Mumbai for his mother. Last month issued a picture of himself from the streets of London and wrote “Just finished my current time in London today and stepped out for some fresh year. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam, which I remember visiting as a child in my summer vacation. Anywhere I had seen, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyan.”

After hearing about the mother’s loss, members of the film fraternity took to their social media handles to pay their condolences to Bhatia and Kumar’s family.

Akshay’s close friend superstar Salman Khan has offered his deepest condolences to the former and his family. He tweeted ‘Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. my deepest condolences to you and your entire family @akshaykumar.’

Ajay Devgan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Parineeti Chopra, and others also pay tribute to Akshay Kumar’s late mother.