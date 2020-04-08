Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and she has been able to gain a lot of fans. She comes out as a bubbly and chirpy actress who is very down to earth. But now, she is a hit concerned. And her concerns are regarding her father Mahesh Bhatt. Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, Alia Bhatt is concerned as her father is above 70.

In a recent interview with a film critic, Alia Bhatt disclosed that she was anxious, especially for her father, during the coronavirus crisis. The actor revealed that her father, Mahesh Bhatt, was 70 plus, which is an at-risk age for COVID-19 fatalities. Alia Bhatt also said that she was constantly screaming at her father and telling him to not touch his face. She did not like him doing anything that could risk his health.

Further, Alia Bhatt also spoke about her dynamic with her filmmaker father, Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt will be directing Alia Bhatt for the first time in her career, in the upcoming film, Sadak 2. In the interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that thanks to Mahesh Bhatt, she has now started writing and many in her house are already impressed by her new skills.