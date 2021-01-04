Share

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz got closer to each other when they were inside the Bigg Boss house. While Himanshi was already committed and engaged to another guy, she went out, broke ties with him, and went inside to share her real feelings with Asim. Now, the two have been together for over a year and there are high expectations from the two. Many people are expecting them to get married and now Himanshi has finally talked about her marriage plans.

Talking about their marriage plans, Himanshi Khurana told Hindustan Times that such a decisions cannot be taken in haste. “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” she said.

Speaking about working together on same projects, Himanshi said, “There are short films, Punjabi TV show and Hindi web series that I’m in talks for. I’m very clear that I can’t do intimate scenes. I’ve said no to projects because of that. Asim and I were supposed to do a Bollywood project but that also got pushed because of the pandemic.”

She added, “We get a lot of offers to work together, but it’s not like we only want to work with each other. There’s no such condition in our relationship. We also don’t discuss social media. But yes, we love interacting with our fans and share our thoughts with them.”

