Amitabh Bachchan has been moved to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai in the wake of testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The Bollywood megastar affirmed his coronavirus analysis on Twitter and asked each one of the individuals who have been in closeness to him to get tested for Covid-19.

Taking to his twitter, Big B wrote: “I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

According to the sources Amitabh Bachchan was indicative and was self-isolated at home before being taken to the Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening.

While the senior on-screen character had been remaining at home since the time the lockdown started on March 25, he had as of late shot limited-time content for the show Kaun Banega Crorepati and different undertakings at his home and thus had contact with the creative team who went to his home.

Individuals from across different backgrounds reacted to Bacchan’s tweet and wished him a quick recuperation.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the world’s most popular filmstars. He was most recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s satire show Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was at first going to be released in theatres, yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, it debuted on Amazon Prime Video.