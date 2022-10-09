Amitabh Bachchan Was Fed Up With This Strange Habit Of Rekha, Read To Know More!!

The world is aware of the love story of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Of course, this beautiful story did not get a beautiful ending, but there was a time when both used to spend their lives on each other! Both loved each other’s company and the audience liked their pairing on screen. Producer-directors also understood this very well and they started signing in films together. Despite liking Rekha very much, Amitabh Bachchan did not like one thing of her at all. According to reports, Big B was so upset by this habit of Rekha that he had instructed her not to repeat.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

Let us tell you that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan worked together for the first time in the film ‘Do Anjaane’. People liked the pair of both in the film. The film was also interesting, but there was something during this film, which Amitabh Bachchan did not like. Actually, Amitabh Bachchan is punctual. He always reaches the set before the scheduled time. It is famous about him that sometimes he reaches the set even before the watchman. Even during the shooting of this film, where Big B used to reach on time, Rekha would often reach late on the shoot. This cycle was going on continuously and Amitabh Bachchan did not like this thing of Rekha at all.

Amitabh Bachchan

When Rekha continued to be late on the sets. Tired of the lateness of Rekha, one day the dam of patience of Amitabh Bachchan finally broke. He himself talked about this with Rekha. Amitabh Bachchan clearly told Rekha that she should come on time for the shooting and take the work seriously.

When Amitabh Bachchan introduced Rekha to her habit of coming late and instructed her to come on time, Rekha was surprised to hear this. Actually, this was the first time that a co-star had told her the importance of time. Although Rekha was surprised by Big B’s talk, but she was also very impressed by his talk. Eventually Rekha agreed to what Amitabh had said and after that she always started coming on the set at the right time.