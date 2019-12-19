Ananya Pandey Reveals How she And Kartik Aaryan Deal With Their Relationship Speculation; Check Out

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was honored with the title of National crush. Actresses like Sara Ali khan who had expressed her desire to date the actor on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey had openly declared her crush on the actor on National Television. Seems like the actor has a long queue of actresses drooling on him. However, now, news of their split has been doing rounds on the internet. Sara Ali Khan wanted to concentrate more on her acting career rather than entering into any serious relationship for now.

Now, after their split, the actor had started dating Ananya Pandey as the duo was spotted going for a dinner date. The couple maintained their “Just friends” stance. Fans want to know what’s cooking between the two.

Kartik and Ananya have been spotted on casual strolls, partying and dining together at various occasions. And every outing of theirs sparked the rumors about their dating.

Recently, in an interview with the Pinkvilla, actress Ananya revealed how she and her rumored beau, Kartik Aaryan deals with all these rumors and speculations going on between the two also if any of these rumors have brought any changes in their equation, the actress had revealed that it doesn’t bother her ad nor to Kartik, they just laughed at it.

She further mentioned that her father is an actor too and being a starkid she knows such things are a part of the industry. She also said that she doesn’t think of these rumours and it doesn’t change their equation at all. Ananya concluded by saying that just because there are certain speculations that people are talking about them, it doesn’t mean that they both will stop spending time together and stated that they enjoy each other’s company.