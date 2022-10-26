Anupam Kher On Rishi Sunak Becoming Britain’s PM; Says, “Every Indian Should Celebrate This Achievement”

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has made a place in the hearts of people by working in more than hundreds of films, is very active on social media and shares some new posts with his fans every day. For the time being, he has now shared his reaction by sharing a post on Indian-origin Rishi Sunak being elected as the new PM of Britain.

Anupam Kher has shared many pictures of Rishi Sunak on his Instagram. Along with this, he has also shared his thoughts on becoming the Prime Minister of Britain. Ever since the news of Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of Britain, people are reacting in their way on social media. Now Anupam Kher has posted about this.

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption – “The question is not whether Rishi Sunak is a Hindu, a Muslim, a Sikh or a Christian. It should be a matter of pride that an Indian is this in the 75th year of our country’s independence. Has become the Prime Minister of the country, who ruled us for almost 200 years. Every Indian should celebrate this achievement! Jai Hind.” Users are seen commenting a lot on this post of Anupam Kher. One user wrote – ” I am proud to be an Indian.Jai Hind. At the same time, many users were once again seen commenting about Kohinoor.

Talking about Anupam’s film career, he was last seen working on the big screen in Karthikeya 2. Talking about his upcoming projects, he is working in Uunchai, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay and Emergency. Uunchai will see Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali starring alongside her in the lead roles. The film is releasing on the big screen on 11 November 2022.