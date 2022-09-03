Anupam Kher, Saiee Manjrekar To Be Seen Working Together In A Film; Read Full News

Veteran actor of Bollywood Anupam Kher is in discussion about his films these days. Both his films, The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, which came out this year, have performed well at the box office. At the same time, now he is going to be seen in Durgavati director G Ashok’s next Hindi film. It is a family entertainer film, in which Saiee Manjrekar will also be seen with her. Director G Ashok has announced his new film on Friday. The director is coming up with a family entertainer film, for which he has cast Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar. This untitled film can knock in theaters by the end of this year.

Amit Bhatia, Founder and MD, Mach Conference & Events said that he is very excited to cast Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar for his debut film. This is Amit Bhatia’s first film and he is an entrepreneur turned producer. He said, “Anupam Kher is one of the finest actors of Bollywood and Saiee Manjrekar is one of the most ambitious actresses with a huge fan following. We couldn’t think of anyone other than him for this film. The producer further added, “I am looking forward to working with these talented power-packed actors, and I am sure they will make my vision a reality and bring it to the audience on the big screen.” Let us tell you that the story of the film revolves around an upper middle-class family in Agra, which is being prepared to be brought on floors by the end of the year.

Talking about Saiee Manjrekar ‘s film career, he made his debut in Bollywood with the 2019 film Dabangg 3. After this, the actress appeared in the Telugu film Ghani and in 2022 the Pan India film Major. Talking about Anupam Kher’s film career, he is working in Uunchai, The Signature, IB71, Nautanki, Kaagaz 2, Emergency, Tiger Nageswara Rao.