Anupama Cast Charges: Rupali Ganguly Charges This Much For One Episode, Know Other’s Fees!

There is one program that has recently become the most talked about in home theater. This is Anupama, who stands out for the dizzying beauty of actress Rupali Ganguly, who returned to television after a long time.

The drama beautifully portrays the life of a woman with family responsibilities on her head. The show remains above TRP due to Rupali’s strong acting and excellent storytelling. The show became a hit with many stars. By the way, do you know about Anupama’s daily income? Otherwise, let’s take a look at the net worth of Anupama’s cast including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more.

Madalsa Sharma( kavya)

Actress Madalsa Sharma gained immense popularity through the show Anupama. In the series, she played Kavya, Anupama’s daughter-in-law. Madalsa looks great, as does Kavya. Madalsa’s net worth is said to be between 14 crore and 20 crore. Madalsa costs about 30,000 per episode.

Nidhi shah(Kinjal) and Ashish Mehrotra(Toshu)

Actor Nidhi Shah appeared in the series as Dagger, also known as Baby Kinju. Dagger puts in a great performance and Nidhi Shah gets 32,000 views per episode for Anupama. The total assets of the fund are estimated at Rs 7-10 crores.Actor Ashish Mehrotra plays Paritosh Shah in the series. His name was Sho Toshu. His total fortune is 7-10 crores. In Anupam, Ashish charges around ₹33,000 per episode

Rupali Ganguly(Anupama) and Gaurav Khanna(Anuj Kapadiya)

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who has appeared in popular TV shows such as Anupama, is reportedly worth between ₹21 crore and ₹25 crore. Anupama costs around Rs 3 lakh per episode. While Gaurav khana who is playing Anuj Kapdiya and Anupama’s current husband in the show Charges 1.5 lakh per episode.

Sudhanshu Pandey(Vanraj) and Muskan Banane(pakhi Shah)

Sudhanshu Pandey, the handsome actor who plays Vanraj Shah in the show charges ₹1 and 1.5 lakhs per episode. while Actress Muskan Bamane plays Anupama’s daughter Pakhi Shah in the series. Muskaan has a net worth of 3-5 crores. Even at this age, she is successful and makes good money. Muskan gets ₹27,000 episodes of Anupama.