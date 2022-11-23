Anushka And Virat Kohli To Own Property Worth Rs 10 Crore In Alibaug, Read To Know More!!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are called Bollywood’s power couples. Fans also like the pair a lot. Sometimes this pair is captured in Paparazzi’s camera, sometimes both are trolled. However, this time both are in the headlines for some other reason and now the reason is their new rental house. Yes, Anushka and Virat have recently taken a new rented house, and both are also planning for their new houses.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also joined the list of celebs taking new homes. Both have taken a rented house. According to media reports, Virat Kohli has deposited Rs 7.50 lakh for a 1650 square feet flat in Juhu. The fare for the month of this house is Rs 2.76 lakh. The report also states that the flat that Virat and Anushka have rented, is from former cricketer Samarjit Singh Gaikwad, who is also a descendant of the royal family of Baroda.

According to media reports, Virat and Anushka were living in Alibaug during the Corona period. Both of them liked that place so much that they made up their mind to buy a house there. For this, he talked to the person concerned and decided on the decor of the house. The price of this four BHK flat is Rs 10.05 crore. The house also has two closed car garages with four bedrooms, four bathrooms with 4 powder rooms. This house will be ready in 14 to 18 months.

Let us tell you that the couple has a bungalow in Gurugram adjacent to Delhi, which costs Rs 80 crore. Apart from this, Virat-Anushka has an apartment in Mumbai, which costs around Rs 34 crore. Both have a property in Versova, Mumbai. It is a 3 BHK flat priced at Rs 10 crore. When Virat Kohli came to Mumbai, he used to stay in it. However, after marriage, he left this flat. Not only flats or apartments, many cities also have Virat Kohli’s restaurants. At the same time, Anushka Sharma has also made a personal investment of about 36 crore rupees. Apart from this, many cities across the country have their multiple real-estate properties.