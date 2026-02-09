Arijit Singh Returns to the Stage in Kolkata After Playback Singing Retirement, Says “I’m Very Nervous”

Singer Arijit Singh made an emotional return to the stage in Kolkata on Sunday, marking his first live performance since announcing his retirement from playback singing. The moment was deeply moving, not just for thousands of fans present at the venue, but also for the singer himself, who openly admitted that stepping back into the spotlight filled him with nervousness and emotion.

The concert, held at a packed Netaji Indoor Stadium, quickly turned into a historic night for music lovers as Arijit reunited with live audiences after his heartfelt announcement earlier this year. Amid thunderous applause, Arijit Singh paused during the concert and candidly shared his emotions with the crowd. “I’m very nervous. I’m very nervous. Thank you for having me here,” he said, drawing loud cheers and emotional reactions from fans.

Videos from the concert are now going viral on social media, capturing the vulnerability and humility of the legendary singer during his return. Arijit Singh performed a 20-minute special set alongside sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and renowned percussionist Bikram Ghosh, creating an unforgettable musical experience. One viral clip shows Anoushka Shankar inviting Arijit onto the stage, a moment that sent the audience into a frenzy.

One of the highlights of the evening was their powerful rendition of Maya Bhora Rati, a classic Bengali composition originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. Arijit’s interpretation of the song received an overwhelming response, with fans calling it divine and soul-stirring. During the performance, Arijit also shared a personal anecdote from Anoushka Shankar’s London home, recalling intimate creative moments spent making music together.

Social media has been flooded with praise since the concert. Fans described the moment as surreal and historic. One user commented, “He’s like God! I’ve always wanted to see this avatar.” Another wrote, “The audience was stunned when Anoushka Shankar announced her surprise guest, the one and only Arijit Singh.” A third fan added, “Listening to Arijit is like forgetting everything. Pure talent.”