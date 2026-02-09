“My In-Laws Are Not Sending Me My Wife,” Amitabh Bachchan’s Viral Poster Outside Jalsa Leaves Fans Amused

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his unmatched bond with fans. Every Sunday, without fail, the legendary actor steps out of his Mumbai residence Jalsa to greet admirers who gather just to catch a glimpse of him. This heartwarming tradition is not new and Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting fans this way since 1982, making it one of Bollywood’s most enduring rituals.

However, last Sunday, February 8, 2026, the superstar surprised everyone when he appeared holding a poster that quickly went viral on social media. As Amitabh Bachchan waved to fans and posed for pictures, he was seen holding a placard that read in bold letters, “Support me. My in-laws are not sending me my wife. 1982: A Love Marriage. In theatres on February 13, 2026.”

The unusual message instantly caught everyone’s attention and left fans wondering what it was about. Soon, it became clear that the poster was part of a film promotion. Reports suggest that the board did not belong to Amitabh himself but was handed to him by a visitor who requested the actor to hold it for visibility. As expected, the moment was captured on camera and shared widely on blogs and social media platforms.

Netizens were quick to react, and the comment section turned into a laughter fest. Many users jokingly connected the poster’s message to Amitabh Bachchan’s real-life marriage with Jaya Bachchan. One user wrote, “When the wife is Jaya Bachchan, it’s better to stay away.” Another commented, “If your own wife goes, you’ll finally get some peace for a few days.” A third joked, “Let her stay at her in-laws’ place. Peace will prevail at home.”

Someone else added, “Looks like wife-related problems happen to legends too.” The playful banter only added to the viral appeal of the video. Interestingly, the film mentioned on the poster is not new. Titled “1982: A Love Marriage,” the movie was originally released in 2019. The film is 1 hour and 53 minutes long and was directed by Prashant Gore.