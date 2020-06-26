Today Arjun Kapoor turns 35 today, as wishes pour in for the actor, his younger sister Anshula Kapoor, penned a long note on her Instagram account. Posting a picture of them smiling, she explained Arjun’s importance in her life and thanked him for making everything possible for her under the stars.

Anshula in her post mentioned Arjun being the most important person in her life, crediting her life to him, she explains how the actor is not just her brother but her entire world.

From being her confidant to being the one who held her hand in the stormy phases of her life, she thanked the birthday boy for every little thing, which he showered her with. Crediting him to be the light to her darkness and strength when she goes weak, Anshula credits him for teaching her how to fight and rise up like a phoenix.

Arjun and Anshula’s bond is full of warmth and caring, the two always have each other’s back. Ever since their mother, Mona Shourie Singh passed away, the two have been like solid support to one another.

Her caption read, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life…”

She concluded her long note with, “I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever”

In the recent past during the lockdown, Arjun supported sister Anshula’s charity by going on a virtual date to raise money for the needy ones in the country.