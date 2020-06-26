Celebrity chats
Himshikha Shukla 0

Today Arjun Kapoor turns 35 today, as wishes pour in for the actor, his younger sister Anshula Kapoor, penned a long note on her Instagram account. Posting a picture of them smiling, she explained Arjun’s importance in her life and thanked him for making everything possible for her under the stars.

Anshula in her post mentioned Arjun being the most important person in her life, crediting her life to him, she explains how the actor is not just her brother but her entire world. 

From being her confidant to being the one who held her hand in the stormy phases of her life, she thanked the birthday boy for every little thing, which he showered her with. Crediting him to be the light to her darkness and strength when she goes weak, Anshula credits him for teaching her how to fight and rise up like a phoenix.

Arjun and Anshula’s bond is full of warmth and caring, the two always have each other’s back. Ever since their mother, Mona Shourie Singh passed away, the two have been like solid support to one another.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars – even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve – and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved. You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day – and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on

Her caption read, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life…”

She concluded her long note with, “I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever”

View this post on Instagram

With the help of @give_india, we at @fankindofficial and @arjunkapoor have come together to help provide cash in hand to daily wage workers who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown. This is our opportunity to truly help those less fortunate than us. 100% of your donation will go to the daily wager workers. GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families that need our help. So please open your hearts and donate as much as you can. And my super awesome brother will virtually hang out with 5 lucky winners who donate with a very entertaining dinner on Saturday night. Trust me, he is the funniest person to hangout with – I have this on good authority coz he’s my daily dose of laughter hehe.. and you’ll can do this from the comfort of your own home! Video chat zindabad! So pls log on to fankind.org/arjun & donate! (Link in bio) #FankindXArjun #Covid19

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on

In the recent past during the lockdown, Arjun supported sister Anshula’s charity by going on a virtual date to raise money for the needy ones in the country. 

Tags:
Categories: Bollywood Celebrities Special Celebrity chats Celebrity Gossip