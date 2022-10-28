Arpita Khan Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Dressing Style, User Asks, “Why Is She Wearing Pajamas” See Here!!!

At Ashvini Yardis’ birthday party, Arpita Khan Sharma, the sister of Salman Khan, received vicious teasing for the way she dressed. Arpita Khan, Salman Khan’s sister, is the adoring child of the Khan parivaar. The spectacular wedding of Arpita and Aayush Sharma was observed by the entire country on November 18, 2014. (son of former Power Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Anil Sharma). Numerous notable figures from the entertainment, economic, and political worlds were present at the ceremony, which was held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Aayush and Arpita are the ideal illustrations of a match made in heaven, both as friends and as soulmates. Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma, Arpita and Aayush’s two gorgeous children, are with them in their blissful paradise. The pair frequently gives their young children glimpses into their daily lives. Arpita Khan Sharma is regularly made fun of for her weight and fashion choices despite her celebrity status. Similar circumstances recently occurred when she was seen with her husband, Aayush Sharma, at producer Ashvini Yardi’s birthday celebration. Arpita arrived at the location wearing a white outfit with large blue designs and accompanied by Aayush, who was wearing a black shirt and pants.

Arpita and Aayush posed for the photographers as they entered the event. Arpita was cruelly mocked by internet users for her fashion choices as soon as the video was posted on social media. A user while writing: “Who is her stylist ??”, Another commented, “Celebrity hone k baad bhi kapde pehnne ki akal nhi h inme.”

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were introduced through mutual acquaintances, and neither of them ever imagined that their friendship would grow to be so cherished. Aayush Sharma explained why he chose to propose to Arpita Khan Sharma during a LIVE Instagram session with Pinkvilla. Aayush recalls relocating to Mumbai in 2009, where he eventually met Arpita after waiting two years. In a short period of time, they had developed a close friendship, and during one of their meetings, Arpita revealed her intention to settle down and pursue an arranged marriage. Aayush made the decision to declare his love for her at that precise time.

In a previous interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush Sharma related a hilarious story about his marriage to Arpita Khan. During the same conversation, he had said: “I still remember, when we got married, I didn’t know how to dance. She said, ‘You dare not go and make a joke out of yourself on that stage.’ Now that she sees me dance and people call me a good dancer, she just looks at me and says, ‘Oh my God, they don’t know how many hours you spent in that studio.’ I think she knows the journey but the good thing about her is that she is not pompous about the journey.”