Arpita Khan Sharma Wishes Husband Aayush Sharma On Their 5th Wedding Anniversary, Calls Him Her ‘Forever’; Check Out

We all remember the star-studded wedding of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan’s younger sister, Arpita Khan, with her long-time Boyfriend Aayush Sharma. The couple met through a common friend’s party in the year 2013 and started dating each other. The two seem head-over-heels in love that they even express their feelings for each other by tattooed each other’s name as a sign of pure love.

The couple tied the knot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace located in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. The lavish wedding became the talk of the town. It has also created a lot of buzz in the news for weeks. Their wedding was an affair to remember.

This adorable couple is now celebrating their 5 years of wedding remembrance. The two are now parents to son Aahil and expecting their baby number 2 anytime soon.

On this special occasion, Arpita Khan had a special yet emotional wish for her loving husband Aayush Sharma. Arpita took to her Instagram and shared some of their best cherished moments of togetherness on social media, alongside she wrote caption as, “We may not have it all together but, together we have it all.” Expressing her feelings for her husband she pens down an emotional note. Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship.”

She further wrote, “I love you very very much. From being a friend to being a boyfriend to becoming a husband & then a father, every journey has been amazing. It doesn’t feel like it’s been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever.”

Soon as she posted the pictures, hubby Aayush Sharma couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the same and wrote a comment as “Happy Anniversary Baby can’t believe it’s only been 5 years. Feel like forever.”

She further went on to share some more pictures via Instagram. She posted a few throwback pictures.