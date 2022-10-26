Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals What Changed After Playing Gynac, ‘Men’s Sex Life Goes For A Toss If…’

Bollywood actor proved his acting prowess with his very first film, Vicky Donor itself. Since then, he has featured in many subject-driven films, the latest being Doctor G. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the movie deals with breaking multiple notions on how male gynaecologists are looked at in India. And just like viewers, even Khurrana had several myths associated with the profession. In the latest interview, he talked about busting one of them while shooting for his film.

The unconventional film that Ayushmann led recently had a scene where he reacts to a picture of a uterus. The actor stated, “In the film, there’s one scene where Dr Nandini (aka Shefali Shah) shows me a diagram of a uterus. So I get a little cringy like ‘kya hai yeh’ (what is this?) I had this feeling that probably men’s sex life will go for a toss if they become a Gynac; because they are so close to women’s reproductive parts. But that’s not the case at all! I met a doctor (gynac) who told me, ‘Meri sex life bahut achhi hai aur mere do bachhe bhi hain’ (I have a great sex life and I have two kids too). And I say ‘aap mahaan ho bhai’ (you are great)”

Furthermore, the Andhadhun actor talked about the challenges that a man may face while taking up gynaecology. He quoted, “It’s your gaze and how you see women in general. It depends on each individual. You have to be neutral somewhere and draw that boundary. When you are so close to a woman, it completely depends on you.”

Doctor G portrays the journey of an aspiring orthodontist Uday Gupta (aka Ayushmann), who reluctantly takes up gynaecology and faces different challenges while learning the female-dominated profession. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. The upcoming projects of a versatile actor include Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Pandey and Dinesh Vijan’s untitled alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.