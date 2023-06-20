BB OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Says He Was Facing Lack Of Money And Work Since Last Few Years!

TV actor Avinash Sachdev has made a name for himself through shows like ‘Chhoti Bahu’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2’. But even after tasting success, the actor had to face a struggling phase. Before going into the controversial house of Bigg Boss for its second OTT season. Avinash sat for an interview with a leading daily. In the chat, he opened up about the bad times he has been facing for the last few years.

Avinash on taking up ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Avinash who has been a part of the TV industry for the last 18 years revealed that he was struggling with lack of money and work from last three years. His mental health was also not good.

He told the portal, “Recently, I have gone through a bad phase of my life. It started when Covid started in 2020 and it was going on till the beginning of 2023. I had a downfall mentally, financially and professionally. My parents helped me to overcome all this and now I have come out of these things. It was my worst time.”

Further in the conversation, he said that he was scared of doing Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was not sure whether he should do it or not. “I told the makers that I do not want to say no, but I want to meet him once. When I met him, I knew that I should do this show. I have taken this step with great courage. I think that sometimes your destiny is written on those paths that you have not walked. This is my life-changing decision,” stated Avinash.

Let us tell you that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is Avinash’s second reality show. Earlier, he was seen in ‘Nach Baliye 9’ with his ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani. Interestingly, Palak has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. The show is streaming on Jio Cinemas.