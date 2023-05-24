‘Beautiful Girl’: Raghav Chadha Dedicates A Special Note For Wife-To-Be Parineeti Chopra!

On 13th May, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha engaged in Delhi. Their close friends as well as family friends were present at the event. Recently, Raghav took to Instagram to dedicate a lovely note for his wife.

He shared the same set of pictures from the engagement ceremony that Parineeti Chopra posted recently. In his post, he wrote that his life changed after Parineeti Chopra entered his life.

In the lovely pictures, Raghav and Parineeti were seen all cute as well as deeply in love with each other. They spent a joyful time with their family members.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha showcased his romantic side through the post. He wrote that one day this beautiful girl (Parineeti Chopra) came into his life. She added a colourful dash of smiles, laughter, as well as sparkles. She reassured eternal love and support. He added that their engagement was a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, and happiness were there.

Beautiful Parineeti was quick to like the post after he shared it. Her mother Reena Chopra dropped red heart as well as evil eye emojis in the comments section. Fans of the couple called them ‘beautiful.’

Fans commented, “Always be happy with your beautiful wife,” “STAY BLESSED,” “And then that 6th and 7th pic 😍❤️ rabba,” “Congratulations brother. May God bless you both with every happiness,” “beautiful,” “beautiful couple” etc.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra last acted in Uunchai. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.