Shah Rukh Khan Video Calls A 60-Year-Old Last Stage Cancer Patient, Netizens Says ‘King For A Reason’

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, is not just known for his stellar acting skills but also for his compassion and generosity towards his fans. Recently, a heartwarming incident took place when Shah Rukh Khan went above and beyond to bring joy to the life of a 60-year-old cancer patient in the last stages of her illness. The actor made a special video call, to create an unforgettable moment that touched the lives of everyone involved.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Video Call to cancer patient

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his kind and humble personality. His fans love him for the sweet gestures he displays every now and then. Recently, the actor fulfilled the last wish of a 60-year-old cancer patient, Shivani Chakraborty. The king of Bollywood video called her and had a long 30-minute chat. Shivani Chakraborty is a huge fan of the actor and had earlier expressed her wish to meet the superstar. Now, according to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has given her a memory to cherish for her lifetime.

The Special Video Call:

Shah Rukh Khan’s team showed immense empathy and willingness to help Shivani. Understanding the gravity of the situation, Shah Rukh Khan readily agreed to have a video call with the terminally ill cancer patient.

On the scheduled day, the woman’s family gathered around her, filled with anticipation and hope. As the video call connected, Shah Rukh Khan’s warm smile appeared on the screen, instantly lighting up the room. The woman’s eyes sparkled with joy and disbelief as she realized that her dream was finally coming true. Reportedly, the superstar has also promised to help the patient and his fan with financial support.

Netizens’ Reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s video call

Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir? Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason,

1/4 pic.twitter.com/gWSSgQpzv4 — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023

A fan took to his Twitter handle and shared a long thread. In the post, he mentioned about Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture which led to immense love and support from the fans. Many social media users reacted to the post and said Shah Rukh Khan is a king for a reason.