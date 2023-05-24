‘Mommy No. 3…’: Netizens React As Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh Play Pickleball, Watch

Aamir Khan and Dangal Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted playing pickleball in Mumbai. A video of the actor in a black tracksuit and a red T-shirt appeared on the paparazzi’s Instagram account. He was joined by actress Fatima Sana Sheikh as they played as a team.

Aamir khan, Fatima Shaikh Play Pickleball together

In the video, Sana is wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts. Reacting to the picture many users believe the speculation was true and call her Mommy no. 3. Earlier this month, Aamir was also seen playing pickleball with his daughter, Ira Khan. Fatima is close to Aamir Khan’s family including her daughter Ira Khan. He shared the touching news of the engagement of Ira and her fiancée Nupur Shikre last year. Ira is the second child of Aamir’s first wife, Rina Datta. Aamir also has a son named Junaid Khan from his first marriage. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao also have a son named Azad.

Watch video;

Fatima Sana Shaikh Spoke this on Affair rumours with Aamir khan

Fatima Sana Sheikh, who worked with Aamir Khan on Dangal and Bandits of Hindustan, spoke about the relationship rumors that have surrounded her for years. There are also rumors about their wedding. She said she was “embarrassed” by the messages, but learned to deal with them. Fatima told Bollywood Hungama in 2018, “I don’t think it needs to be explained because you feel that no matter what you do, people will talk about you.”

Fatima Shaikh and Aamir Khan’s Work front

Fatima was last seen in films by Anil Kapoor and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor starring Thar. She owns Dhak Dhak with Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sangi, as well as Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Vicky plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Fatima plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadda with Kareena Kapoor.