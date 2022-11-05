Bhagyashree’s Husband Underwent Major Surgery, Actress Shares Video

Like other actresses, Bhagyashree also likes to be active on social media. She keeps on telling fans about her personal and professional life on social media. Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani was admitted to the hospital and the actress has given this information through social media. The actress has shared two posts, in which she has told that her husband Himalaya Dasani has undergone shoulder surgery and is now completely fine. In her post, Bhagyashree has also shown how she is taking care of her husband.

In the video shared by Bhagyashree on her official Instagram account, it can be seen that the actress’ husband is sitting perfectly on the hospital bed and is using his phone. After this, the moment is shown directly, when Himalaya Dasani is taken to the operation room for surgery. The condition of the operation theater is also shown in this video. Apart from this video, Bhagyashree has shared some pictures in which she is seen taking a selfie with her husband. Both have cute smiles on their faces and both are very happy together.

In the caption of this video, she wrote, “Had a major surgery on the right shoulder, which took about 4.5 hours. Fractures heal. One must go to the right doctor at the right time. We were told that he should be fine in a day and we didn’t believe it was possible, but it happened. Thanks to the medical facilities and the care taken by Dr Gautam and his team. Husband’s surgery went well.”

This post of Bhagyashree became increasingly viral on social media, after which everyone is now asking the actress about her husband’s health. One user wrote, ‘Very sad to see Himalaya ji in this condition, but glad that his surgery went well. I wish you a speedy recovery.’ Another user wrote, ‘God bless him.’ Apart from this, many users have also written in the comments about the speedy recovery.