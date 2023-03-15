‘Bharat Ka Jhanda Gaad Diya, Videsh Mein’; Says Amitabh Bachchan On India’s Oscar Victory!

Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering at home after suffering a rib injury while filming Project K in Hyderabad, expressed his joy at India’s significant Oscar victory earlier this morning on his Twitter account. Again, for the uninitiated, M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR became the very first Indian single in a Telugu production to receive an Academy Award for “Best Original Song’.

Moreover, the short documentary film The Elephant Whisperers, which was directed and produced by Guneet Monga, won the Best Documentary Short Film award.

Well-Deserved! Amitabh Bachchan is Thrilled With the Glee on Winning

The seasoned actor, unable to contain his joy, wrote, “T 4585—We win! We achieved two victories! We won!! India has placed its flag overseas, videsh mein (Bharat ka jhanda gaad diya)! OSCAR 95.”

“We won.. a glory long deserved.. taking the recompense in the eyes of the beholder.. he that maketh, delivereth.. so deliver what he did.. ultimately,” the actor said in his blog.

But are we really aware of the attention we receive? Well, we aren’t given much credit, but it’s well deserved.

Praise for the People of India on Trusting the Art of Cinema

The nation has never been “any less,” but we still have a “far way to go,” the actor continued. He wrote: “The talent who made this possible and received the award makes us great in the sight of the world because we are not less than anyone else and shown our dominance by an alien nation. And in recent times, we have discovered—or rather, I have discovered—that the factors perpetuating the Colonial system of control are being discussed, contested, and given public attention for their sufficiency and merit. Let’s see. There is still a long journey to go on and make things possible. Yet, I do think that a small part of society does and has trusted in everything being said both internally and externally.”

On the Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan will resume filming once he has fully recovered from his ailment. In addition to Project K, the actor would star alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, alongside Kriti Sanon in the mythical drama Adipurush.

Meanwhile, the entire country of India is celebrating Hollywood’s biggest award after so many years. And, we hope we will win many more in the following years. Congratulations, team RRR, and The Elephant Whisperer!