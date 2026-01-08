Bharti Singh Gets Emotional After Son Lakshya Says He Wants to Leave Home, Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Popular comedian and television star Bharti Singh is currently enjoying a beautiful phase of motherhood after welcoming her second son, Kaju, in December 2025. While Bharti is soaking in newborn bliss, a recent moment with her elder son Lakshya left her emotional and the video has now touched millions of hearts online. In one of her latest vlogs, Bharti was seen breaking down in tears after her three-year-old son casually said he wanted to leave home and asked her to pack his bags.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Turned Emotional

Sharing the emotional incident in her vlog, Bharti sat beside Lakshya and revealed how his words caught her completely off guard.“Friends, he made me cry,” Bharti said with teary eyes. “He says, ‘Mommy, I’m going to leave you.’” Seeing his mother get emotional, little Lakshya immediately clarified that he wasn’t actually leaving her. He hugged and kissed Bharti, trying to comfort her in his own innocent way.

Bharti Singh & Lakshay

Also Read: “He Called Off the Wedding Citing Sinus Surgery,” Neena Gupta Recalls Painful Broken Engagement Before Motherhood

Talking about how deeply the moment affected her, Bharti said she couldn’t understand why Lakshya suddenly started talking about leaving home. “I don’t know why he suddenly started saying, ‘Pack my bag, I want to go. I’m going to leave you,’” Bharti shared. “My heart sank when he said that. He wasn’t even saying where he was going.” She gently explained to Lakshya how such words can hurt parents and even mentioned that if he said the same thing to Papa Harsh, he would cry too.

Bharti Singh

“Don’t you like us? Then why do you say you’re going to leave home? Do you like it when Mommy cries?” she asked him emotionally. After seeing Bharti so emotional, Lakshya sweetly promised that he wouldn’t say such things again. He then revealed the adorable reason behind his statement. The little boy said he wasn’t going anywhere, he just wanted to go downstairs to play and would come back soon.

Bharti Singh

Hearing this, Bharti instantly smiled and showered her son with love. “I love you very much,” she told Lakshya warmly. “Even more than Kaju. I love you the most. Kaju is second.” The moment perfectly captured the pure innocence of a child and a mother’s unconditional love, leaving viewers emotional. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first son Lakshya in April 2022, and their second son Kaju in December 2025.