“He Called Off the Wedding Citing Sinus Surgery,” Neena Gupta Recalls Painful Broken Engagement Before Motherhood 

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, known for her powerful performances in Panchayat, Badhaai Ho, Vadh, and Metro In Dino, has once again won hearts with her honesty. In a recent interview, the acclaimed actress opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing how she was once left heartbroken after her fiancé abruptly called off their wedding without explanation.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta On Being Betrayed

Speaking to one of the media houses, Neena Gupta shared that the incident happened before she became a mother, at a time when she was emotionally invested and even thinking about starting a family. Recalling the painful experience, Neena Gupta revealed that she was formally engaged and had begun preparing for her wedding. “I was engaged to a man who betrayed me before the wedding. I had gone to Delhi to shop for clothes and jewelry. I was even thinking about becoming a mother and having a baby,” said Neena.

Neena Gupta

Also Read: Tanya Mittal Opted Out From Yacht Success Party In Dubai, Dance Videos of Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Went Viral

However, her happiness was short-lived. One day, she received a phone call that completely shattered her plans. “He suddenly called and said the wedding was off. When I asked him why, he said he needed sinus surgery,” Neena recalled. Initially, Neena tried to be understanding. “Hearing this, I told him, ‘It’s okay. We can get married after the surgery,’” she said.

Neena Gupta

But the answers never came. Neena revealed that to this day, she doesn’t know the real reason behind the sudden cancellation of the wedding. She even approached his parents for clarity, but they too remained silent. “I asked his parents what had happened, but they didn’t tell me anything either,” she shared. The story took another unexpected turn six months later when the man returned, once again talking about marriage.

Neena Gupta

“That’s when I told him clearly, ‘Go away from here. I don’t want to marry you anymore,’” Neena said. She added that even then, when she asked him why he had called off the wedding earlier, he refused to give any explanation. Reflecting on the incident, Neena said that life often puts people in situations outsiders may never fully understand. “People don’t know what difficult circumstances others are going through. Sometimes, decisions are made out of compulsion,” she said thoughtfully.