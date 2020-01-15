Big Boss 13: Ex Contestant Himanshi Khurana Opens Up How Channel Showed Her As A Villain Because Of Shehnaaz

With Himanshi getting evicted from the show a couple of weeks back, many viewers were heartbroken and so were we. We were really liking the gentle bond blooming between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. Well, Himanshi’s eviction led to a huge disappointment for us but it seems like it hasn’t affected their friendship. Himanshi has been rooting for Asim from outside supporting his game and justifying his actions.

And now, the lady opened up about her equation with Shehnaaz. Her side of the story is finally here. We have often seen the two fighting with each other but now, in an interview with SpotboyE, Himanshi has spoken about her and Shehnaaz’s fight for the first time and revealed how she ruined her love life. She even said that the Colors channel showed her as a villain.

Speaking about the personal previous fight with Shehnaaz Gill, she said, “The less said how she ruined my love life before BB, the better. My boyfriend’s brother is a fun-loving person. And, Shehnaaz managed to brainwash him. She told him: Kya tumko nahin lagta ki tumhari bhi girlfriend aisi koi well-to-do honi chahiye? Nahin toh, Himanshi ka rutba family mein jyaada rahega This somehow went on to create a dent between the two brothers. Till date, they’re hardly on talking terms.”

Himanshi Khurana added further, “She poisoned my boyfriend’s elder brother’s mind. She told him a lot of false things about me. The brother discussed all that with my boyfriend. This disturbed my equation with Wirk no end. And let me also tell you that it created a rift between the two brothers.” Himanshi was linked with singer, Ammy Wirk and everyone had thought that he was her boyfriend. She clarified the same and said, “I have a boyfriend and his surname is Wirk. Dunno why everyone thinks it’s Ammy Wirk. I think that happened because of one of our pictures- he dressed as a groom and I wearing a lehenga- went viral. I clarified but you know how it is on social media- negative things get more inflamed than the positive ones.”

Talking about colors not showing the side of her story, she stated, “Colors showed me pushing Shehnaaz. But they didn’t show why I pushed her. I was pushed to the edge. By Shehnaaz herself. She gave me gaalis and provoked me. And that was also not shown. So, after I pushed her, it came across as if I was the villain and Shehnaaz was innocent. And even Salman sir was not ready to believe my version. In fact, he didn’t even hear me out. He said that he doesn’t want to listen to my side of the story. And, that was unfair. Shehnaaz troubled me a lot inside the house.”