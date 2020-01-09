Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Have A Change Of Heart For Sidharth Shukla Says, ‘Tum Bahut Achai Admi Ho’; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 has got our eyes glued with its endless fights between the contestants and romance. The contestants are making sure to give us all the Tadka and spice with every week their’s new topic to discuss. The contestants are making sure to keep their fans interested by offering amazing and spicy content. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned.

One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss’s house is Siddharth Shukla. From being called a “40-year-old Buddha” to “seen flirting with girls”, the show seems to revolve around him. The fights between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been taking place since the start of the Bigg Boss 13. The two have been on wrong terms and cannot see each other eye to eye. Now it feels that their animosity has grown and they are seen calling each other names and even bringing out their past.

Just a while ago, the color’s official Instagram handle had shared a small snippet from the upcoming episode where stand-up comedian Paritosh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have come inside the BB house and hosted comedy nights full of touches of laughter and jokes for them, just to lighten up the mood.

In the promo video, Arti Singh says, “Mein Hu independent Arti Singh. Mein Har Kisike Masle Mein Ghusti Hu Kyuki Mere Kambal Mein Koi Nahi Ghusta Hai.” This statement of Arti made everyone laugh so hard. The next contestant to get on the stage is Rashami Desai and while she started with her lines she went on to involve Sidharth Shukla and said, “Sidharth, Tum Bohot Ache Aadmi Ho.”

Listening to this, Sid gets up from his seat and joins his hands for giving such respect while the housemates go crazy to see Desai saying those words which left everyone in shock. But the fun part came when she concludes her statement by saying, “Joke Khatam.” That was such a hilarious joke and we couldn’t stop but laugh out loud surely this episode will be worth watching.