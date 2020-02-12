Bigg Boss 13 Exclusive: Did Sidharth Shukla Use Shehnaaz gill And Aarti Singh To Reach The Finale? Fans Vote Out And Pass Their Verdict; Check Out

As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, the show has been in the news for a long time and this season has gained massive popularity other than any previous season of Bigg Boss. We witnessed a lot of ugly fights to love connections and the bittersweet journey of all the contestants has finally come to an end. Every contestant is putting their best game forward to win the show.

We can’t seem to keep up with the excitement for the finale week and of course, will keep you guys update as who got evicted and who are the top three finalists made it to the finale. Speculations were rife that Mahira Sharma will be the next contestant who will get evicted this week. But here’s some interesting news as Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end we will see some more drama come in when the contestants will be showered with fans support as the SpotBoyE.com official had posted a voting poll on social media and asked the fans about Sidharth Shukla’s strategy and how come he made it to finale week.

The finale of Bigg Boss season 13 is just 3-4 days away from now, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan announcing the winner of the show. With only a few contestants left in the Bigg Boss 13 house, recently contestants Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra were announced as the first finalists of the season with that the level of excitement has increased amongst fans.

After Sidharth Shukla whose journey inside the house has seen many ups and downs and he made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 13, SpotboyE.com held out a poll on social media asking fans was Shukla used Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh to reach the finale if it was his core strategy to gain popularity. Reacting to the Bigg Boss 13 poll, fans vote out and pass their verdict check out the results down below.

Asim ki fati padi hai bhai pic.twitter.com/8bCRmTEz3t — SidNaaz(forever) (@f0lan_jpr) February 11, 2020

On Twitter, when the results of Bigg Boss 13 poll finally shared on the timeline we saw fans have mixed opinions on Sidharth Shukla making it to the finale. In the voting poll, the fans were questioned if they think Sidharth Shukla used Sana and Arti to reach the finale? Responding to the BB13 poll, according to 44.6% of fans Sidharth used Shehnaaz and Arti to reach the finale, while 55.4% fans think Shukla did not use his co-contestants to reach the finale.

Stay tuned to this space for more Bigg Boss 13 news update!