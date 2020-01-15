Bigg Boss 13 Exclusive: Ex couple Madhurma Tulli – Vishal Aditya Singh Nominated For Entire Season After Their Brutal Fight?; Watch Video

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. Ever since the show has started it has continued to entertain the audience and had maintained shows TRP. With every new episode, the show gives the daily dose of gossips and Tadka to its audience. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli parted ways a long time ago. After their break up the duo had tried to avoid each other and after that, they had even starred in Nach Baliye 9 as the ex-couple Jodi just to add more drama and spice to show’s concept and well, them indeed we have already seen a lot of aggression to the dance reality show. But destiny has something else for the two as the couple had also signed a contract to stay under the same roof as per Bigg Boss rules.

Though they tend to show some love to each other as it seems maybe they have parted ways but some feelings still left between the two. Most of the time the two seen fighting in the. After the famous Chhapaal episode, we saw them fighting again in today’s promo as updated by Colour’s official. Amid all the drama, Madhu and Vishal will again get into a fight with each other and the situation gets even worse that Vishal will end up saying that he made the biggest mistake of his life by dating her.

The recent promo of Bigg Boss 13 updated by the Colours official shows Madhurima Tuli calling ex-beau Vishal ‘Behenji’, which makes him extremely angry. Further, He goes on to throw water at Madhurima, also accidentally pouring it on cameras and mics. Madhurima then takes a frying pan from the kitchen, and bangs it on Vishal’s bum repeatedly, while other contestants were left in shock.

After this, Bigg Boss announces that this behavior by both the contestants is not acceptable and they will be punished for it. The punishment isn’t revealed yet. However, an Instagram page ‘biggbos13s’ reports that both of them might have been nominated for the whole season.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss News Updates!