Bigg Boss 13 Exclusive: Salman Khan To Grill Shefali Jariwala For Hubby Parag Tyagi’s Open Video Threat To Asim Riaz?

Bigg Boss season 13 has witnessed a lot of fights between the contestants. It ultimately turned out to be the most successful TRP gained show on television, entertaining and nasty fights have made the show gain more popularity and there are no second thoughts about it. As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, every contestant is putting their best game forward to win the show. There is no doubt ever since the connections of the contestants have entered the house to support their loved ones the level of entertainment has reached high also with that the fights are still continued.

However the contestants felt happy to see their supporters inside the house, some housemates were seemed unhappy. Well well! It’s Asim Riaz who seems annoyed with the comeback of Shefali Jariwala as right after she got eliminated from the BB house they had a huge fight and earlier in the family week Shefali’s Hubby had come and said to Asim [email protected] Dunga which left everyone in shock.

After that Parag Tyagi took to his Instagram and shared an open threat video for Asim Riaz. In the clip, he could be heard getting aggressive and warned Asim of beating the hell out of him once he is out of the BB house. Before the video, he had also written an open letter to Asim, who called him ‘Nalla’ during a fight with Jariwala. This did bring Parag at the receiving end of criticism and hatred on social media. Now, since Shefali has re-entered the show as Paras Chhabra’s connection, she was bound to come across this topic.

As per a few sources close to Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan did not only bring up this matter in front of all the housemates, he also slammed Shefali Jariwala for her husband’s annoying actions. Upon hearing this, all the Asim Riaz fans have heaved a sigh of relief and are eagerly waiting for its telecast and watch what Salman has to say over this serious matter, which will mostly happen tonight. “Thank god finally one good thing. And this was much needed one. @imParagTyagi do not forget to watch the episode stay tuned!!” wrote an Asim Riaz fan account.

