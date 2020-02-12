Bigg Boss 13 Exclusive: Shehnaaz Gill’s Makeup Artist Asked Her To Have An Affair With Sidharth Shukla, Here’s What Pasi Said!

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and while the show has given us many memorable moments, the most beautiful were the SidNaaz moments. The two had been together and seem like inseparable. However, they’ve had their share of fights as well. In fact, many of the housemates have claimed that Shehnaaz is doing all of this for staying in the game and their relationship and feelings are all fake. And now, there’s another news where Asim was seen sharing that Paras told him about Shehnaaz’s intentions to fall in love with Sidharth Shukla as her makeup artist asked her to do so.

This statement of Asim shocked Sidharth Shukla and even Shehnaaz was in shock too after hearing such a statement. Clearing her side, Shehnaaz said that her makeup artist had advised her to fall in love if I like someone but had not taken anyone’s name.

After the yesterday’s episode, a leading entertainment portal spotboye.com got in touch with Shehnaaz’s makeup artist Rajan Pasi. When asked upon if he has advised her to fake her love with Sidharth Shukla. The leading quoted Pasi saying, “It’s not at all true. I didn’t even knew who all were participating in the show except Sana. It’s a known fact that makers keep the participants’ list a secret. So, how can I even advice her to have an affair with Sidharth? I had ‘advised’ her on one thing and that is how to do makeup in my absence.”

Further, Pasi was asked about if he is the one who was actually responsible for the rivalry between Shehnaaz and Himanshi. Pasi replied, “I really don’t want to comment on anything for now. Finale is just a few days away and I will definitely talk about it post that.”