Bigg Boss 13 Exclusive: Winner To Get This Price Money & It’s Not 50 Lakhs!

Bigg Boss is one of the top-rated reality shows till date. The contestants are super excited and so are the fans. Now that we have the top six contestants lined up, there are high speculations as to who would be the winner and more importantly what would the winner take home. If you are also wondering what’s the prize that the Bigg Boss 13 winner would get, this write-up is just for you.

As the grand finale is taking place tomorrow, there is one big question that fans are curious to know about. And the question remains that what is prize money of this season. We are sure that you also want to know how much prize money the winner will be taking home. While usually, the prize money is 50 lakhs, according to Wikipedia this time the prize money will be double the amount.

Before the show had aired, there were also reports on Telly Chakkar that stated the prize money would get doubled since every year, makers face some issues roping in big celebs and known faces due to the prize money.

Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see the winner. Let’s wait for tomorrow’s episode and we’ll find out soon who wins this season, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh?