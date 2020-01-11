Bigg Boss 13: Fan Spots A Mobile Behind Mahira Sharma, Questions The Show Makers

Ever since its start, there have been many people who have been people who have questioned the legibility of the show. While many people say that people are allowed to go back home once the shoot is done, there are others who believe the contestants are in constant contact with their family and friends and there’s no such cut-off from the world. Although there has been no proof about the same, a fan of Bigg Boss has recently pointed at a picture and questioned the show’s legibility.

The fan in question took to social media account and shared a picture of Mahira Sharma where he found a mobile phone lying around on the sofa. Well, 10 on 10 for good observation skills.

Giving the benefit of the doubt, the housemates had a task where they had to click selfies and videos, hence, we are guessing that the phone has been there since then. The fan tweeted, “Koi batayega mobile kaise Aya ??? Golmal hai sb golmal hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShukIa @BeingSalmanKhan #AsimRaiz.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Mahira Sharma, the lady is grabbing a lot of attention for her fight with Shehnaaz Gill and her romance with Paras Chhabra. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw a promo where Gill is seen taking a jibe at Sharma and establishing it that she no one whom she should be jealous with while also declaring that she wants to get married to Sidharth Shukla, leaving him blushing.