Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Salman Khan Is Not Happy With Sidharth Shukla’s Win, To Step Back As The Host Of BB 14

The much controversial show Bigg Boss has come to an end and Sidharth Shukla was declared as an undisputed winner. The twitter still stands divided over Sidharth Shukla’s win. Ever since Sidharth was declared as the winner, many have called out the makers for being biased and partial. While others are hailing the victory of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. And now if the reports are to be believed the host of the show Salman Khan, too, isn’t very happy with Sidharth Shukla’s win.

A source close to the production has told Pinkvilla that Salman also felt that the makers have been really biased towards Sidharth and was fumed up at their decision of choosing him as the winner.“Salman Khan felt that the channel was a bit biased towards Sidharth Shukla throughout the season. The superstar was left angry after the channel decided to pick Sidharth as the winner”

The source further added, “The shoot was in fact delayed post this (the reason why the winner announcement happened post 12:00 AM). However, Salman has now made it clear to the channel that he won’t be a part of the show any longer.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla also opened upon accusations of him being the “fixed winner” and said, “What do you say on such things. I won the title after a grueling journey and when someone questions that, it’s really sad. I feel sorry for people who have such thoughts. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn’t been an easy time for me. It’s not that it doesn’t matter, but you cannot keep answering every question thrown at you.”

