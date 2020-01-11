Bigg Boss 13 Jan 11 Spoiler Alert: Salman Khan Leaves Shehnaaz Gill In Tears; Sana Appeal Salman To Let Her Go; Watch Video

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. Ever since the show has started it has continued to entertain the audience and had maintained shows TRP. With every new episode, the show gives the daily dose of gossips and Tadka to its audience. Bigg Boss makers, on the other hand, are also not leaving any stone unturned. To gain more fanbase, the makers have decided to send on Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga inside the house.

In the previous episode, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship seems to be only going downhill ever since the two got into a spat in yesterday’s episode leaving the viewers clueless as to what’s cooking between the two!? It all started after Sidharth Shukla poked fun at Shehnaaz, saying that she is jealous of Mahira Sharma, leaving Shehnaaz to inflame. She broke down, and not only slapped Sid, but also burst into anger by yelling and slapping herself as well.

Now, upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be high on drama as the promo video is shared by colours official. The promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will see the host, Salman Khan scolding and leaving Shehnaaz Gill in tears that she pleads him and Bigg Boss to let her go out of the house. She has been in the news headings ever since the romance sparks between her and Sidharth Shukla. The duo is often seen spending some quality time inside the house and share the same bed. We have often seen Sid making Gill jealous with other girl contenders in the house. But the making it very clear the latter has always maintained that doesn’t like to be called ‘jealous’.

Now the promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode has been doing rounds on the internet as the clip shown Salman Khan Schooling Shehnaaz Gill and saying that she gets jealous. Further bursting into tears, Sana is seen pleading to Salman Khan to let her go out of the house she doesn’t want to stay inside the house anymore. Following which, Salman tells Bigg Boss to open the door and let her go. Towards the end of the promo, Gill is seen walking towards the main gate.

