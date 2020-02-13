Bigg Boss 13: ‘She Cannot Get Bankrupt,’ Rashami Desai’s Mom & Manager Rubbishes Arhaan Khan’s Bankruptcy Claims; Check Out

Bigg Boss 13 has been doing well on the TRP charts and it has become one of the most viewed reality show this year. The show has been loved so much that it had got an extension of five weeks with all the spice and viewers got their eyes glued on Television. As the thirteenth season is approaching towards its end, the show has been in the news for a long time and this season has gained massive popularity other than any previous season of Bigg Boss. We witnessed a lot of ugly fights to love connections and it has finally come to an end.

As the finale week is ringing we will get the winner of this season on February 15, 2020. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan announcing the winner of the show. As Rashami Desai’s boyfriend, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan had made a shocking revelation on Gf Rashami Desai that the actress had become bankrupt when she had no work offered by the industry he stated that, “Rashami Desai road Pe Aagayi Thi,” he had shared with co-contestant Shefali Bagga.

And his statements had disappointed her a lot. Moreover, on this statement, her cousin’s brother, Gaurav Desai, had slammed Arhaan for making fall assumptions about Rashami on national television. And now, Rashami’s manager has come in defense of the actress and has rage out at Arhaan Khan.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, her manager Santosh had mentioned that “Rashami and I have been working with each other since the year 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt also she can finance herself. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in Mumbai, she has four expensive vehicles. So, Arhaan’s statement about where she allegedly was bankrupt, she owned two luxurious cars which were on her own.”

He further added, “Once she is out, she might clarify that she was never bankrupt. Whatever relationship she had

with Arhaan, but no one can never attach the word bankruptcy with Rashami.” He said.

