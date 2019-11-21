Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Flirts With Mahira Sharma; Praises Her Lips, Hindustani Bhau Founds Them Funny; Check Out

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. Ever since the show has started its has continued to entertain the audience and had maintained shows TRP. With every new episode, the show gives the daily dose of gossips to its audience.

The 13th seasoned has started with Bang and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since. The makers of the show make sure to come up with interesting tasks every week for the houseguests. From budding romance, friendships to fights between the contestants all the episodes of the show are enough to grab eyeballs. One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss’s house is Siddharth Shukla. From being called a “40-year-old Buddha” to “seen flirting with girls”, the show seems to revolve around him.

And now we are back again here with yet another gossip related to Sidharth. This time it is his equation with Mahira Sharma and usually, we all seen them fighting to Mahira blaming him for misbehaving with her. These two contestants can’t stand each other but in the recent episode, we saw something unusual. We saw Sidharth praising his rival girl Mahira in the recent episode.

During the ‘Swayamvar’ task, the Dulhan which played by Shehnaaz Gill asks all the contestants to insults each other families where Mahira Sharma targets Shefali and in response, she spoke about Mahira’s lips. She can be seen saying that if someone pricks her lips, it will burst.

To which Sharma had a backfire response she said I got the best lips and asks Sid what he thinks about her lips. He said, he agrees with Hindustani Bhau who called her ‘Bade Hothon Wali Chipkali.’

Meanwhile, Sidharth was lying on the bed, and Mahira asked him if he meant what he just said. To which, he responded by saying that he likes her lips and said girls do surgery to get fuller lips like yours while she has it naturally. Looks like the two will look forward to doing a friendship soon.