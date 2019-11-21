Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Compares Sidharth Shukla With Priyank Sharma And His Eviction; Deets Inside

Share

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. Ever since the show has started its has continued to entertain the audience and had maintained shows TRP. With every new episode, the show gives the daily dose of gossips to its audience.

The 13th season has started with a bang and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since. The makers of the show make sure to come up with interesting tasks every week for the houseguests. From budding romance, friendships to fights between the contestants all the episodes of the show are enough to grab eyeballs. One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss’s house is Siddharth Shukla. From being called a “40-year-old Buddha” to “seen flirting with girls”, the show seems to revolve around him.

And now we are back again here with yet another gossip related to Sidharth. In the recent episode, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are fighting like cats and dogs. The two got into a major verbal spat which later turned into a physical fight. Both the contestants spotted pushing each other quite a few times and other housemates had to intervene to stop their fight.

Now, with the recent updates, Twitterati wants Sidharth Shukla out of the house. Many users believe that it is Sidharth who puts up a fight with other contestants and finds ways to create a mess around in the BB house. Many have called out to host Salman khan and requested him to take action against his eviction this time.

#ParasChhabra family did everything in the task! Vishal Become Maasi

Devoleena Become Boy

They kept on entertaining thus they deserve to Win this task completely. Do you agree?

Rt- Yes

Like- No#BiggBoss13 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) November 20, 2019

@BeingSalmanKhan : Dhakka kisne maara ?? No one Can Get Physical with Anyone in @BiggBoss House

Or

Different rules for #SidharthShukla ??

Tolerating your Biasness since beginning!

Why so Double Standard ! Enough now!@justvoot@ColorsTV#EvictSidharthShukla #WeStandByAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/fM2fNuKjHX — fabulous Raj #AntiBhalu (@raj_fabulous) November 19, 2019

You don't such such frndß who don't even trust in you😑😑you r the strongest of all ❤️❤️#WeStandByAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/JtnfdbGvwp — Ashish Ranawat (@AshishRanawat8) November 19, 2019

Some of the twitter users even went on to compare the television actor Sidharth Shukla’s aggression behavior with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma who had involved in a lot of controversies while he was in the house. And now, they have recalled of one of the Bigg boss season 11 incidents when Priyank had pushed a fellow contestant Akash Dadlani in aggression. Host Salman Khan at that time had taught Priyank a tough lesson for breaking the BB rules and asked officially to evict him from the house permanently.

#WeStandByAsimRiaz for a small mistake Priyank sharma was thrown out of the house, but i believe siddharth will only listen some hard word by salman..bcz he is supported by @ColorsTV n Salman khan…sid must be throw out from the house…retweet it so that sid get punishment — Shashank (@jshashankio) November 19, 2019

Meanwhile, many users wrote on the internet and went onto accused Salman Khan and the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla in the season and let go of his rude behavior. Twitteratti’s have been calling him ‘Bakwaas Aadmi’.