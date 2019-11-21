Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Compares Sidharth Shukla With Priyank Sharma And His Eviction; Deets Inside

The thirteenth season of one of the most controversial shows “Bigg Boss” is living up to the expectations of its audiences. Ever since the show has started its has continued to entertain the audience and had maintained shows TRP. With every new episode, the show gives the daily dose of gossips to its audience.

The 13th season has started with a bang and has got our eyes glued to the television ever since. The makers of the show make sure to come up with interesting tasks every week for the houseguests. From budding romance, friendships to fights between the contestants all the episodes of the show are enough to grab eyeballs. One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss’s house is Siddharth Shukla. From being called a “40-year-old Buddha” to “seen flirting with girls”, the show seems to revolve around him.

And now we are back again here with yet another gossip related to Sidharth. In the recent episode, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are fighting like cats and dogs. The two got into a major verbal spat which later turned into a physical fight. Both the contestants spotted pushing each other quite a few times and other housemates had to intervene to stop their fight.

Now, with the recent updates, Twitterati wants Sidharth Shukla out of the house. Many users believe that it is Sidharth who puts up a fight with other contestants and finds ways to create a mess around in the BB house. Many have called out to host Salman khan and requested him to take action against his eviction this time.

Some of the twitter users even went on to compare the television actor Sidharth Shukla’s aggression behavior with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma who had involved in a lot of controversies while he was in the house. And now, they have recalled of one of the Bigg boss season 11 incidents when Priyank had pushed a fellow contestant Akash Dadlani in aggression. Host Salman Khan at that time had taught Priyank a tough lesson for breaking the BB rules and asked officially to evict him from the house permanently.

Meanwhile, many users wrote on the internet and went onto accused Salman Khan and the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla in the season and let go of his rude behavior. Twitteratti’s have been calling him ‘Bakwaas Aadmi’.

