There’s a lot of excitement in people about the launch of Bigg Boss season 14. People are excitedly waiting for the show to begin and the contestants to get locked up. Some time back we shared the news that Adhyayan Summan might be a part of the show. However, he has denied all such claims.

Adhyayan Summan took to his twitter handle and rubbished all the news of being approached for Bigg Boss season 14. He wrote, “False news of me being a part of big boss! Thanks but no thanks! Disrespectful to say the least! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards.” In fact, when a fan requested him not to join Bigg Boss, to which he said that he would never go there even if the world comes to an end. The fan commented, “Please dont take part in big boss. I dont want you to fight in big boss for petty issues. Please live a dignified n respectful life. I want to watch you in movies not in Tv Shows. Keep smiling have a better year ahead. Thank You.” Check out the tweet below:

In response to a fan’s tweet, Adhyayan replied, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal.”

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Bigg Boss 14 to going to began in September and Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are likely to participate in the controversial show. “Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and are hopeful they will come on board,” a source close to the show informed the publication.