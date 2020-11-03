Bigg Boss 14 is all set to entertain and welcome some more wild card contestants inside the house. Many guesses have been made and some names like Aly Goni seem to be entering the house in the first week of November. Now there are rumors that Baseer Ali is also all set to enter the house with his ex-girlfriend Naina Singh.

Although Baseer denied the news in ‘Ask Me Session’ on Instagram and said, “I don’t think I’m physically and mentally ready for this year’s Bigg Boss. After Ace of Space, I’ve got some major trust issues. I’d probably try to contact the makers next year for Bigg Boss but not this year for sure.” Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Naina Singh , in an conversation with Spotboye, too refuted all the claims and in fact said they were never in a relationship, “We were never dating only. From Splitsvilla, I have told this that Baseer and I are very good friends.”

When Naina Singh was questioned, what if Baseer also enters the house, as being reported by media portals, she said, “Agar makers usko mere liye kuch strategize karje bhejenge to usme mera hi fayda ho jaayega.”

Meanwhile, Naina’s best friend Nibedita Pal had also spoken to us about Naina entering the show and had said, “I am not following the season entirely but in bits and pieces. But will start watching it now as Naina will also be locked inside. And I think this is one of the best seasons she could have entered as what I could see with the contestants a lot of good faces are there and I think Naina would be a very tough competition to the girls out there because she is very vocal and visible all the time. She has done two reality shows and knows the gist of it.”