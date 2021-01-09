Share

In the previous season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan had entered the house after the contestants failed to do their basic duties of cleaning. The host of the reality TV show Salman Khan himself entered the house to clean the utensils, he even cleaned the toilets of the house, which left all the housemates ashamed themselves. Well, it seems that history has repeated itself! Now, if a post by Khabri is anything to go by, Salman Khan had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to clean Rakhi Sawant’s bed after Nikki Tamboli refuses to do so.

As per Khabri’s tweet, it was the duty of Nikki Tamboli to clean captain Rakhi Sawant’s bed but she refused to do it. This, however, didn’t go down well with the host and decided to step in. “SalmanKhan himself cleaned Bed of #RakhiSawant as #NikkiTamboli Denied to do so. Salman went inside house Himself,” The Khabri tweeted.

Well, this doesn’t come as a surprise after the last weekend ka vaar episode, which saw Salman Khan grilling a streak of housemates for their unwanted behaviour towards Rakhi. Nikki, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were slammed by the host.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Jasmin Bhasin has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house and she will be sent to the secret room.

