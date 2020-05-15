A couple that started its Bollywood journey together but moved separate ways to become epitome of acting excellence. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma are two extremely popular names in the Bollywood industry and anyone can vow on their acting. The two were dating when they entered the movie industry but soon parted ways. Later, Anushka Sharma found love in the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli while Ranveer Singh met his Mastani Deepika Padukone. Both Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma are happily married and settled in their respective lives while mapping new avenues in cinema.

Today, we have got our hand on a throwback interview of Ranveer where he was his young self and was dating the beautiful Anushka Sharma. While talking to the HT Ranveer revealed some interesting details about Anushka Sharma. It was in 2011, when a guy tried to flirt with Anushka then Ranveer came to rescue her. According to the same portal, Ranveer had not only warned that guy but admitted to him that Anushka is his girlfriend.

As per the leading daily, the Simmba actor walked up to the fan and asked him not to cross the limits. The actor was quoted saying, “Mind your language. She (Anushka) is my girlfriend. I will break your nose.” However, the two have never confirmed the rumors about they are dating. Both the actors always stated that they are ‘just friend’.

As per the reports, the two were together till Deepika made her entry into Ranveer’s life and it is being said that Deepika was tha main reason behind Ranveer and Anushka’s breakup. They have done three movies together- Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baja Baaraat and Dil Dhadakne Do.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in ‘Sooryavansi’ which was all set to release in March but gets postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.