BMC Finds Dengue Larva In Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment? Know Full Details

Actor Salman Khan was recently diagnosed with dengue. Due to which the shooting of his film and show was also stopped. Now information is coming out that dengue larvae have been found in two places in his building Galaxy Apartments. After which the BMC team has started investigation at other places along with spraying the medicine.

After getting information about Salman Khan having dengue, the BMC team went to Galaxy and its adjoining areas to spray the medicine. During investigation, the team found dengue larvae at two places in Galaxy Apartments. However, in the investigation, there has been no confirmation of finding larvae in Salman’s house. At present, funing etc. has been done as a precaution.

Due to dengue, this time Salman Khan did not even appear in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Weekend Ka Vaar. Karan Johar took over his command. With this, the shooting of the actor’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was also stopped. Recently, the actor was spotted at Aayush Sharma’s party for the first time after dengue. It was revealed that he can start shooting again from October 26.

The film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was to be released on December 30 this year but due to some reason its release date has been extended. Now this film will be released next year i.e. in 2023 on the occasion of Eid. Punjabi actress Shahnaz Gill is debuting in Bollywood with this film.

Salman was last seen on the big screen doing a cameo in the recently released Telugu film Godfather. With this film, he made his debut in the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev appeared in the lead roles in this film. Talking about the director of this film, he is Mohan Raja.